CMS Softball’s Offense Erupts For 17-5 Win Over Trenton

The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team defeated Trenton 17-5 on Monday. Hope Donoho started on the rubber for CMS. She went one and one-third innings, allowing four runs, one hit, and struck out four. Landry Marsh came in for one and two-thirds of an inning. She allowed two hits, one run and struck out three.

The Lady Hornets’ bats were going on Monday. The girls had 14 hits in the game. Ellie Acree and Lydia Bonderer each had doubles, Bryleigh Gillespie had a triple, and Hope Donoho had a homerun. Landry, Lexi, Brynley, and Kylee all had hits as well. Ellie Acree was a star going four-for-four at the plate with 5 RBIs.

The Lady Hornets improve to 7-0 and will play again Thursday night at home against Hamilton.