Lady Hornets Volleyball Blanks Marshall 3-0

The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team took down Marshall in straight sets on Monday 3-0. They won set one 25-18, set two 25-9, and set three 25-10. Lyla Beetsma led the team with 10 kills, Ava Leamer had 10 digs, and Jessica Reeter had 18 assists.

Both the JV team and the C team won in two sets. JV won set one 25-8 and set two 25-5. The C Team won set one 25-5 and set two 25-10.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Tuesday at Kirksville at 5 pm/

