7th Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run & 5K This Saturday Morning

The 7th annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K is this Saturday morning, October 1st, with the race beginning at 8 am at Bishop Hogan.

Registration is open online, but onsite registration will be available starting at 7 am Saturday morning.

This event is in memory of Bishop Hogan students Abby Quinn Boies and Joshua Quinn.

Proceeds from the Quinn Memorial Fun Run & 5K will support the Quinn Memorial scholarship fund that will provide scholarships to Bishop Hogan alumni to help further their education.

Head to the Quinn Memorial Fun Run & 5K Run/Walk Facebook page for more information on how to register!

