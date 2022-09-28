Chillicothe Boys Soccer Falls To Kirksville 4-1

The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team dropped their match against Kirksville on Tuesday by a score of 4-1. The Hornets outshot the Tigers 13-12, but it was not enough to come away with the victory.

Jackson Reeter scored unassisted for the lone Hornets’ goal of the evening. Duncan Simmons, Camden Perry, Tychique Tsienda, and Will Tiedemann were the four goal scorers for Kirksville.

Carson Steele was in net for the Hornets and had eight saves.

Chillicothe moves to 3-7-1 on the year and is back in action on Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran at 5 pm.

