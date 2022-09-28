CMS 8th Grade Football Falls 22-12; 7th Grade Wins 44-12

The Chillicothe Middle School 7th & 8th Grade football teams traveled to St Joe Truman/Spring Garden Tuesday. The 7th Grade improved to 3-1 with a 44-12 victory while the 8th Grade dropped to 3-1 losing 12-22.

The 8th Grade Hornets trailed 14-12 at the half with their scores being two 20-yard touchdown runs from Logan Murrell.

St Joe opened the second half with a score and successful PAT to take the lead 22-12.

Chillicothe turned the ball over 5 times (4 fumbles and 1 interception). Coach Stephens talked about his teams turnovers, “It was uncharacteristic of our team with our mistakes. We need to fix some things before entertaining Marshall next Tuesday.”

