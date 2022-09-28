Lady Hornets Volleyball Beats Kirksville In 4 Sets

The Chillicothe Varsity volleyball team knocked off Kirksville in four sets on Tuesday. They lost set one 25-21, but bounced back to win the next three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-11, and 25-20.

Individual Stats:

Anna Fisher – 5 aces Lyla Beetsma – 12 kills Ava Leamer – 16 digs Jessica Reeter – 21 assists

The JV team won in two sets 25-23 and 25-16. The C Team fell to the Tigers in two sets 25-21 and 25-19.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Saturday for the Bishop LeBlond Tournament beginning at 8:30 am.

