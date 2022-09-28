Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:

11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation.

3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park. Determined to be a juvenile assaulted by a 19-year-old. The adult was arrested, processed, and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold for endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers also handled numerous traffic stops, continuing investigations, and building security checks.

