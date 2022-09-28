Dedication Of Roy Blunt Reservoir Scheduled

The dedication of the Roy Blunt Reservoir will be October 13th in sight of the future lake marina site on the west side of the reservoir. The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will be hosting a very special and historic event to dedicate the Roy Blunt Reservoir, starting at 11:30 am off of the Old N Highway that led to the former town of Boynton.

There will be displays to show the future lake and the amenities envisioned for the public. Attendees can see for themselves some of progress that has been made. The event itself will be in sight of the future dam with markers showing the size and magnitude of the dam.

Share this: Tweet



