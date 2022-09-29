CHS Softball Run Rules St. Pius X 16-0 In 3 Innings

The Chillicothe High School Softball team improved to 17-6 on Wednesday with a 16-0 run rule victory over St. Pius X.

The Lady Hornets came out firing, putting up seven runs in the first two innings. They exploded in the top of the third inning when they put up nine runs, essentially ending the game. Chillicothe outhit St. Pius 10-0 in the three innings.

Kinlei Boley and Tori Stoner each had two hits in the short game. Katelynn Fleener, Tatum Palmer, Lainie Epperson, and Tori Stoner each came away with two RBIs.

Hadley Beemer was in the circle for the Hornets for all three innings. She struck out three and walked two during her three inning no-hitter. Beemer secured her fifth win of the season in the circle, moving to 5-1 on the year.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Thursday night at Macon at 6:30 pm.

