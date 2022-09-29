Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County

Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.

Tuesday,

Chillicothe Police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Josiah Puentes of Jamesport on a warrant for alleged domestic assault. Bond is set at $10,000. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Clay County Authorities arrested 31-year-old Niki Ann Kimberling of Kansas City on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held at Harrison County Jail with bond set at $2,500.

Wednesday

32-year-old Kalam Daniel Campbell of Chillicothe was arrested by Livingston County Deputies for an alleged peace disturbance and resisting. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Bond is set at $2,000.

32-year-old Anthony Michael Rounkles of Hale was arrested by Livingston County Deputies for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance.

47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe was booked by Livingston County Deputies for contempt of court, with a 60 day sentence. He is also held for alleged Aggravated DWI. A mental health evaluation has been ordered.

