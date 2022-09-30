CMS Softball Handles Hamilton 13-3

The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team defeated Hamilton 13-3 on Thursday thanks to eight runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Landry M, Ellie A, and Kylee L. Hope D and Bryleigh G knocked in doubles and Lexy S hit a triple.

Landry was in the pitcher’s circle for three innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out five and walking zero. Hope pitched two innings, allowing one hit, two runs, walking two, and striking out five.

The Lady Hornets scattered ten hits in the game.

CMS Softball will play in the NCMC Nan Carter Classic on Saturday. First game will be at 10:00 against Gilman City.

