Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of September includes several investigations and arrests.

Incident Reports:

September 16th, deputies in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation arrested 33-year-old Sherry Gayle Ritchie of Chillicothe on a Municipal warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of theft. In addition, the officer found alleged drug paraphernalia and other evidence. She was also arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.

September 16th deputies investigated a dog bite by the victim’s dog while attempting to help their pet that had been seriously injured in a crash.

September 17th deputies investigated a report of a dog bite in the Dawn area. A larger dog bit the person on the leg and they were treated at HMC Emergency Room. The Health department was notified.

September 22nd, deputies investigated tampering with a motor vehicle and theft from a vehicle and a nearby building had been burglarized and items stolen. Investigation is continuing.

September 23rd, deputies assisted a family in the Chula area with a runaway juvenile. The child was located in Chillicothe.

September 29th, a trailer license plate was reported stolen from the 24000 block of LIV 377 near Hale.

Other Arrests:

September 13th, Deputies arrested 42 year old Shawn Marie Oliver of Chula on a Chillicothe warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on a charge of no insurance. She posted the required bond.

September 23 rd, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash at LIV 247 and LIV 229. One vehicle ran off the road and struck trees. The driver was suspected to be intoxicated and deputies arrested 22-year-old Matthew Thomas Ewing of Laredo for alleged Driving While Intoxicated. He was processed and released.

