Chillicothe Cross Country: Savannah Invitational Results
Chillicothe Cross Country competed in the Savannah Invitational on Saturday morning.
Varsity Boys Finished 1st as a team, with 5 boys in the top 10!
Luke Thompson won the race in 17:06, which was about a 30 second PR for him, with Cain Evans coming in shortly behind for the Runner Up in 17:37, which is about a 20 sec career PR for him!
Medalists:
Luke Thomson – 1st – 17:06
Cain Evans – 2nd – 17:37
Laik Graham – 7th – 18:46
Alton Keller – 9th – 19:03
Austin Lyford – 10th – 19:06
Varsity Girls only ran 4, so they were not eligible to compete as a team, but they had some great times and races from the 4 runners with all of them placing in the top 12.
Yoo Jung Lee was the runner up of the race, running a 22:57. Kaylynn Cranmer finished shortly behind her in 3rd with a huge, 4yr PR of 23:19!
Medalists:
Yoo Jung Lee – 2nd – 22:57
Kaylynn Cranmer – 3rd – 23:19
Myli Johansen – 10th – 25:17
The JV Boys swept with all 3 finishing in the top 3!
Trace Akers – 1st – 21:15
Landyn Peterson – 2nd – 21:40
Anthony Eckert – 3rd – 21:42
Middle School had a great day with the Girls finishing 1st as a team and the boys 2nd.
Lake Englert won the 1.5mi middle school boys race by a landslide in 8:47, almost a minute and 20sec ahead of 2nd place.
Middle School Medalists:
Boys:
Lake Englert – 1st
Barrett Bowman – 4th
Smith Link – 7th
Girls:
Peyton McGee – 3rd
Indy Ulmer – 5th
Sophie Hurtgen – 6th
Adrian Caselman – 7th
Rachel Morris – 9th
Both teams will be traveling to the hills of Excelsior Springs Golf Course Tuesday.