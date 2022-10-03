Chillicothe Cross Country: Savannah Invitational Results

Chillicothe Cross Country competed in the Savannah Invitational on Saturday morning.

Varsity Boys Finished 1st as a team, with 5 boys in the top 10!

Luke Thompson won the race in 17:06, which was about a 30 second PR for him, with Cain Evans coming in shortly behind for the Runner Up in 17:37, which is about a 20 sec career PR for him!

Medalists:

Luke Thomson – 1st – 17:06

Cain Evans – 2nd – 17:37

Laik Graham – 7th – 18:46

Alton Keller – 9th – 19:03

Austin Lyford – 10th – 19:06

Varsity Girls only ran 4, so they were not eligible to compete as a team, but they had some great times and races from the 4 runners with all of them placing in the top 12.

Yoo Jung Lee was the runner up of the race, running a 22:57. Kaylynn Cranmer finished shortly behind her in 3rd with a huge, 4yr PR of 23:19!

Medalists:

Yoo Jung Lee – 2nd – 22:57

Kaylynn Cranmer – 3rd – 23:19

Myli Johansen – 10th – 25:17

The JV Boys swept with all 3 finishing in the top 3!

Trace Akers – 1st – 21:15

Landyn Peterson – 2nd – 21:40

Anthony Eckert – 3rd – 21:42

Middle School had a great day with the Girls finishing 1st as a team and the boys 2nd.

Lake Englert won the 1.5mi middle school boys race by a landslide in 8:47, almost a minute and 20sec ahead of 2nd place.

Middle School Medalists:

Boys:

Lake Englert – 1st

Barrett Bowman – 4th

Smith Link – 7th

Girls:

Peyton McGee – 3rd

Indy Ulmer – 5th

Sophie Hurtgen – 6th

Adrian Caselman – 7th

Rachel Morris – 9th

Both teams will be traveling to the hills of Excelsior Springs Golf Course Tuesday.

