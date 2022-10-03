Grundy County Receive “Fair” On State Audit

Grundy County scored “FAIR” in an audit by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office. Four findings are listed in the report released today (Monday). The audit was a review of the year ending December 31, 2021.

Findings include:

Sheriff’s Office does not conduct periodic physical inventories of seized property, has not established procedures to dispose of seized property held for long time periods, and did not maintain disposal forms for all disposed items. The Sheriff has not established procedures to routinely follow up on outstanding checks in the inmate bank account.

Ambulance Department has not adequately segregated accounting duties or performed supervisory reviews of accounting records. Control procedures have not been established

Electronic Data Security – In several offices, including Clerk, Assessor, Sheriff, and Collector-Treasurer have not established adequate password controls to reduce the risk of unauthorized access to computers and data.

An Electronic Communication Policy has not been established for records management and retention policy in compliance with the Missouri Secretary of State Records Services Division guidance, as approved by the Missouri Local Records Commission.

County officials’ responses to the audit include acknowledgment of the issues and a plan to work towards the development and implementation of policies and procedures.

Share this: Tweet



