CHS XC Varisty Boys Finish 2nd, All 5 Girls Finish in Top 30 At Excelsior Springs

The Chillicothe Varsity Boys Cross Country team finished 2nd overall out of 12 full teams at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course on Tuesday. Luke Thompson won another Varsity Boys race (out of 93 runners)! The top 5 scorers finished 1st, 4th, 10th, 20th, & 24th. Every Varsity Boy & Girl medaled and finished in the top 30 & every JV Boy medaled!

1st – Luke Thompson – 17:52

4th – Cain Evans – 18:16

10th – Laik Graham – 19:07

20th – Alton Keller – 20:05

24th – Clayton Savage – 20:20

26th – Austin Lyford – 20:37

28th – Carter Shipers – 20:44

Girls:

11th – Lydia Gabrielson – 23:20

14th – Yoo Jung Lee – 24:10

26th – Kaylynn Cranmer – 25:42

29th – Juliann Gabrielson – 25:59

30th – Alice Hurtgen – 26:02

JV Boys – (out of 44)

11th – Trace Akers – 21:55

13th – Anthony Eckert – 22:44

15th – Landyn Peterson – 23:17

Middle School Results:

Lake Englert won and was the only medalist for the middle school boys, who medaled top 10 for middle school out of 53 runners. On the girls side, Payton McGee placed 8th, medaling for the Hornets out of 42 runners!

The Hornets Varsity and JV Runners will head to Kearney this Saturday.

Medalists:Boys: