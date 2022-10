The Chillicothe Middle School 8th Grade Football team beat Marshall 34-0. The 7th Grade team moved to 3-2 on the season with a 34-0 defeat.

Scoring plays for the 8th Grade Team:

Cooper Robinson – 47 yard punt return TD

Bryson Shoop – 50 yard TD run

Henry Hurtgen -1 yard TD run

Logan Murrell – 87 yard TD run

Brennen Fitzpatrick – 52 yard TD run

Both teams travel to Kirksville next Tuesday, October 11, for their final game of the year.

