CMS Softball Moves To 12-0 With Win Over Milan

The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team got off to a 10-0 start on Tuesday against Milan. Hope Donoho pitched one inning allowing no hits, one walk, and three strike outs. Kylee Link pitched three innings, allowing one hit, walking three, and striking out four.

The Lady Hornets racked up 13 hits. Kylee, Ellie. Landry, and Hope all had multiple hits.

Chillicothe is 12-0 and plays in Kirksville on Thursday. They will end the season at home on Monday, October 10, against Trenton.

