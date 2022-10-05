Chillicothe Girls Golf Takes Down Brookfield In Last Meet Before Districts

The Chillicothe Girls Golf team defeated Brookfield by 13 combined strokes on Tuesday. Brookfield finished with a team score of 214 and Chillicothe finished with a 201.

Individual Scores are as follows:

Chillicothe: 201

Skyler Powers – 41

Izzie Montgomery – 51

Caylee Anderson – 52

Lyla Oesch – 57

Anna Wallace – 74

Brookfield: 214

Maggie Bennett – 48

Kammy Dixon – 54

Madilynn Lumsden – 54

Taryn Morris – 58

Riley Howell – 67

JV scores:

Chillicothe JV:

Avery Baxter – 55

Morgan Tolle – 72

Gracelynn Barnett – 74

Brookfield JV:

Meghan Edwards – 60

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Monday for Districts at Moila Golf Course in St. Joseph, Missouri.

