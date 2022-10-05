Chillicothe Girls Golf Takes Down Brookfield In Last Meet Before Districts
The Chillicothe Girls Golf team defeated Brookfield by 13 combined strokes on Tuesday. Brookfield finished with a team score of 214 and Chillicothe finished with a 201.
Individual Scores are as follows:
Chillicothe: 201
Skyler Powers – 41
Izzie Montgomery – 51
Caylee Anderson – 52
Lyla Oesch – 57
Anna Wallace – 74
Brookfield: 214
Maggie Bennett – 48
Kammy Dixon – 54
Madilynn Lumsden – 54
Taryn Morris – 58
Riley Howell – 67
JV scores:
Chillicothe JV:
Avery Baxter – 55
Morgan Tolle – 72
Gracelynn Barnett – 74
Brookfield JV:
Meghan Edwards – 60
The Lady Hornets are back in action on Monday for Districts at Moila Golf Course in St. Joseph, Missouri.