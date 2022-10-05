Voluntary and Mandatory CWD Testing

With the start of the Firearm Deer Season just over a month away on November 12th, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds Missouri hunters of the free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD), including at some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors.

MDC also offers self-service freezer drop-off locations for hunters to deposit harvested deer heads to have tested for CWD. Instructions, packing supplies, and information tags are available at the sites.

The voluntary programs are part of MDC’s efforts to find cases of CWD early and help slow its spread.

Voluntary Sampling Locations for Northwest Region include the MDC offices in St. Joseph and Chillicothe. In addition, there are several participating taxidermists and meat processors .

Sunrise Meats LLC, 29399 Karma Ave., Princeton in Mercer County, 660-748-3390.

Muddy Creek Taxidermy, 23713 Bison St., Mercer in Mercer County, 660-953-0191.

Top Pin Taxidermy, 1009 E. Park St., Princeton in Mercer County, 660-953-1023.

Shot & Caught Taxidermy, 38380 Hwy HH, Salisbury in Chariton County, 660-414-6742.

Mike’s Taxidermy, 808 E. Hauser St., Marceline in Linn County, 660-591-5072.

Freezer Drop-Off Locations for Northwest Region

PB-5 Store, 110 S. Main St., Linneus in Linn County.

New Boston, 15833 Hwy 129, New Boston in Linn County.

MDC Chillicothe Office, 15368 LIV 2386, Chillicothe in Livingston County.

MDC Lake Paho Conservation Area, 15643 Fathom St., near Princeton in Mercer County.

Mandatory Sampling

MDC reminds hunters who harvest deer from any of the 34 counties in its CWD Management Zone during Nov. 12-13 that they must take their deer — or just the head — on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s many CWD mandatory sampling stations throughout the counties. Mandatory sampling stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

