Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death

Leave a comment

Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday.  Some of the calls include:

7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property.  The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.

8:2 9am, Officers reported to a residence in the 2500 block of Thompson Drive to a report of a deceased subject.  Emergency Services was on scene upon Officers’ arrival and the 87-year-old resident was determined deceased and the Livingston County Coroner arrived on scene and took custody of the body.  No foul play is suspected.

11:34 am, an individual came to the police department after receiving a counterfeit bill for payment.  A report has been taken and the investigation continues.

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.