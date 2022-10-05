Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death

Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.

8:2 9am, Officers reported to a residence in the 2500 block of Thompson Drive to a report of a deceased subject. Emergency Services was on scene upon Officers’ arrival and the 87-year-old resident was determined deceased and the Livingston County Coroner arrived on scene and took custody of the body. No foul play is suspected.

11:34 am, an individual came to the police department after receiving a counterfeit bill for payment. A report has been taken and the investigation continues.

