Deer In the Rut and Does On the Run

Bucks in the Rut and Does on the Run… Conservation Agent Donald Fesler says this brings deer closer to the roads.

The Hunting season also seems to move deer near the road. Fesler says if you see a deer crossing or approaching the road, watch for more.

If you do hit a deer, get your vehicle off to the shoulder if possible, contact law enforcement and Fesler says if you want the deer, you need to make one more call.

Local law enforcement may also be able to assist the driver with the needed paperwork.

