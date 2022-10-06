Public Meetings For State Historic Sites

Missouri State Parks are seeking input from the public on two locations in Linn County. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting will be at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Building, located on the 900 block of Ausmus Street in Laclede.

These informational meetings are being held virtually or in person in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

