Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured

Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday.

In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At about 10:35 pm in Livingston County, a two-semi crash left two South Carolina residents with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe was entering westbound US 36 at LIV-259, when his truck stalled, blocking both westbound lanes. A truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffery A Taylor of South Carolina struck the trailer of the Hayen vehicle and ran off the south side of the roadway. Taylor and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna L Taylor, had moderate injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Hayen was not injured in the crash.

