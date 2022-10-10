Chilli XC Results At Kearney Invitational

The Chillicothe High School Cross Country team competed in the Kearney Invitational at Jesse James Park on Saturday morning.

Out of 168 boys:

Luke Thompson: 9th – 16:52 (his 1st sub-17)

Cain Evans: 20th – 17:26 (11 sec PR)

Laik Graham (18:35), Austin Lyford (19:17), and Clayton Savage (19:20) all medaled.

Out of 118 girls:

Lydia Gabrielson: 43rd – 22:46 (her 1st sub-23)

YJ Lee: 47th – 22:52 (beat her PR time from state last yr)

Kaylynn Cranmer with another career PR 23:14 was 52nd.

Juliann Gabrielson medaled in 57th in 23:32 and her fastest time of the season.

Both JV Boys medaled – Landyn Peterson with his 1st sub-21 (20:51) and Anthony Eckert in 21:23!

Varsity boys finished 7th out of 24 full teams, and Varsity Girls 9th out of 14.

Head Coach Jennifer Dickson said, “Some really tough competition, but we know that’s how we get better!”

Chillicothe heads to Cameron on Tuesday night at 4 pm.

