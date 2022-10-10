CHS Softball Beats Hannibal 13-3 In Final Regular Season Game

The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Hannibal 13-3 in the final game of the regular season for the Lady Hornets. The squad finishes the regular season with a 24-6 record. Senior Kinlei Boley made history on Saturday when she set the single season homerun record at Chillicothe High School with her tenth homer.

Chillicothe got down 2-0 after the top of the first inning, but the rest of the game was dominated by the Lady Hornets. They scored ten unanswered runs and ended up run ruling Hannibal 13-3 after the ten runs lead following the fifth inning.

Hadley Beemer was on the mound for Chillicothe. She gave up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Kinley Boley led the way at the plate with three hits and four RBIs including the record setting homerun. Kirsten Dunn and Tori Stoner also each had multiple RBIs with two a piece.

The Lady Hornets will be back in action in the District Semifinal on Thursday in St. Joe at 5 pm.

