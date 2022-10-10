October 30th is Missouri Weatherization Day

October 30th has been proclaimed Weatherization Day in Missouri. Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, as Weatherization Day in Missouri, an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs, and small businesses.

The Weatherization Assistance Program provides eligible households with home energy conservation services. The program provides cost-effective, energy-efficient home improvements to Missouri’s low-income households, especially those with the elderly, children, people with physical disadvantages and others who are most affected by high utility costs. The program’s objectives are to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety.

To learn more about the department’s Weatherization Assistance Program, visit dnr.mo.gov/energy/weatherization.

