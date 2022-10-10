Livingston County 4H Recognition Day

The annual Livingston County 4H Recognition night was Saturday at the Livingston County Fairgrounds. 4H Council President Yoo Jung Lee says they presented awards for a variety of activities that take place throughout the year.

Some of the significant awards are:

Outstanding Club Leader – Tammy Maneely

Outstanding Project Leader – Lora Crouch

Outstanding Club Award – Wheeling Happy Harvesters

Yoo Jung Lee talked about another award.

There were three recipients this year, they include Steve Radcliff, Jaclynn Hines, and Brad Anderson

