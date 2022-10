The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team took down Hamilton in three sets on Monday night. The Lady Hornets won by scores of 25-18, 25-6, and 25-17.

The JV and C Teams both won in two sets. The JV Team won by scores of 25-9 and 25-6. The C Team won by scores of 25-10 and 25-11.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Tuesday night at 5 pm at St. Joe Christian.

Share this: Tweet