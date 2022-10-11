Chip Seal Projects In Chillicothe Begin Soon

Chip Seal operations on several Chillicothe streets will begin soon. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the street department has been working to prepare the streets that will be sealed, including filling any potholes or other defects. She says the Chip seal is not meant to create a new smooth surface.

The list of streets for Chip and Seal includes 28 segments:

Walnut from Jackson to Webster

Fairway from Fair to Washington

Country Club Drive from Fairway to Dorney

Dorney from Deringer to Country Club Drive

Borden from Dorney to Lambert

Fair from Dorney to Lambert

Forest from Irving to Windle

Windle from Walnut to Fair

Springhill from Edgewood to Miller

Edgewood from Polk to the Cemetery

Miller from Polk to Springhill

Tomahawk from Broken Arrow to Mohawk

Clay from Martin to Boehner

Clay from Martin to Reynard

Boehner from Clay to Webster

Peacher from Clay to Webster

Webster from Jansen to Grandview

Webster from Peacher to Walnut

Webster from Vine to the railroad tracks

Woodrow from 3rd to Crescent

Fair from Washington to Wilson

Second from Washington to Wilson

Hickory from third to the railroad tracks

Green from Samuel to the west end.

Commercial from Bridge to Jackson

East Street from Polk to Jackson

JFK from Comstock to Locust

And Eleventh from Elm to Trenton Street.

