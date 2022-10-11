Chip Seal Projects In Chillicothe Begin Soon
Chip Seal operations on several Chillicothe streets will begin soon. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the street department has been working to prepare the streets that will be sealed, including filling any potholes or other defects. She says the Chip seal is not meant to create a new smooth surface.
The list of streets for Chip and Seal includes 28 segments:
Walnut from Jackson to Webster
Fairway from Fair to Washington
Country Club Drive from Fairway to Dorney
Dorney from Deringer to Country Club Drive
Borden from Dorney to Lambert
Fair from Dorney to Lambert
Forest from Irving to Windle
Windle from Walnut to Fair
Springhill from Edgewood to Miller
Edgewood from Polk to the Cemetery
Miller from Polk to Springhill
Tomahawk from Broken Arrow to Mohawk
Clay from Martin to Boehner
Clay from Martin to Reynard
Boehner from Clay to Webster
Peacher from Clay to Webster
Webster from Jansen to Grandview
Webster from Peacher to Walnut
Webster from Vine to the railroad tracks
Woodrow from 3rd to Crescent
Fair from Washington to Wilson
Second from Washington to Wilson
Hickory from third to the railroad tracks
Green from Samuel to the west end.
Commercial from Bridge to Jackson
East Street from Polk to Jackson
JFK from Comstock to Locust
And Eleventh from Elm to Trenton Street.