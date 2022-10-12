CHS Volleyball Loses Heartbreaker In Final Set To St. Joe Christian

The Chillicothe High School Varsity Volleyball team dropped a close one to St. Joe Christian on Tuesday in five sets.

The Lady Hornets lost set one 25-12, but bounced back to win set two 25-12. Then they split sets three and four, losing set three 25-21 and winning set four 25-17. In the final fifth set, St. Joe Christian was able to come away with the win 15-13.

The JV team lost in three sets. They dropped set one 25-10 but won set two 25-22. In the final third set, they dropped a close one 15-11.

The C team won in two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-22.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Thursday when they host Maryville at 5 pm.

