Chillicothe Boys XC Places 1st At Cameron Invite; Girls 2nd

Head coach Jennifer Dickson talked about her team’s ability to battle the conditions, “We haven’t run in wind yet this season, and it’s definitely a game changer! 20 mph nonstop wind is like running with a parachute, so for some of our runners to finish with big PRs today is amazing!”

Boys Medalists: (out of 66)

1st – Luke Thompson – 17:13

2nd – Cain Evans – 17:36

5th – Laik Graham – 18:02*

11th – Clayton Savage – 19:15*

14th – Austin Lyford – 19:35

16th – Carter Shipers – 19:45

Girls Medalists: (out of 37)