Chillicothe Boys XC Places 1st At Cameron Invite; Girls 2nd
The Chillicothe Cross Country teams performed in super windy conditions at the Cameron Invitational on Tuesday. It resulted in a 1st place finish for the varsity boys, another overall win for Luke Thompson, and another Runner Up finish for Cain Evans. The varsity girls finished 2nd (N Platte beat Chillicothe by 3 points).
Head coach Jennifer Dickson talked about her team’s ability to battle the conditions, “We haven’t run in wind yet this season, and it’s definitely a game changer! 20 mph nonstop wind is like running with a parachute, so for some of our runners to finish with big PRs today is amazing!”
Boys Medalists: (out of 66)
1st – Luke Thompson – 17:13
2nd – Cain Evans – 17:36
5th – Laik Graham – 18:02*
11th – Clayton Savage – 19:15*
14th – Austin Lyford – 19:35
16th – Carter Shipers – 19:45
Girls Medalists: (out of 37)
7th – Yoo Jung Lee – 22:57
8th – Glenna Barnett – 23:15*
9th – Juliann Gabrielson – 23:15*
12th – Kaylynn Cranmer – 23:27
* PR’s
1st Lake Englert – 11:03
7th Barrett Bowman – 13:17
3rd Peyton McGee – 14:27
5th Indy Ulmer – 15:07