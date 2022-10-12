Four Children Injured in Chariton County Crash

Four children were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Chariton County Tuesday afternoon, including a six-year-old with serious injuries. State Troopers report that at about 3:25 pm, a 16-year-old boy was eastbound on US 24 near Salisbury when he ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The boy and his passengers, a 14-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl, and a six-year-old girl were all taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment. The six-year-old had serious injuries, while the others had moderate injuries. They were all wearing safety belts.

