St. Joseph Man Injured In Linn Co. Truck Crash

Leave a comment

A truck crash in Linn County left a St. Joseph man with minor injuries Tuesday morning.  State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:25 am on US 36, near the Marceline junction.  According to the report, 37-year-old Getachew M Asefa was eastbound when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement and ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and his semi overturned.  He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.  He was wearing a safety belt.

tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.