Roy Blunt Reservoir Dedication Thursday

The dedication of the Roy Blunt Reservoir will be Thursday at the future lake marina site on the west side of the reservoir. The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will be hosting the event to dedicate the Roy Blunt Reservoir, starting at 11:30 am, off of the Old N Highway that led to the former town of Boynton.

The dedication program will include displays to show the future lake and the amenities envisioned for the public. Attendees will see for themselves some of the progress that has been made. They will also be able to see the position of the future dam with markers showing the size and magnitude of the structure.

