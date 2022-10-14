CHS Softball Advances To District Championship With 9-3 Win Over Richmond

The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Richmond 9-3 in the District Semifinal on Thursday night. The Hornets outhit Richmond 14-9 in the game, and scored a run in each of the last four innings of the game.

Kirsten Dunn had three hits on the evening with two RBIs including a solo homerun in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Hadley Beemer had two hits with three RBIs.

Kinlei Boley was on the mound for the Lady Hornets and she gave up three runs on nine hits while striking out seven and only walking one. She now has an absurd total of 169 strikeouts on the season.

Chillicothe will play Savannah in the District Championship on Saturday at 11 am. The Savages took down Benton 6-4 in the other half of the bracket.

