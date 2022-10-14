Connecting All Missourians Listening Tour

The Missouri Department of Economic Development – Office of Broadband Development – is conducting a series of “Connecting All Missourians Listening Tours.” This is an initiative aimed at ensuring all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access and are able to fully utilize it.

This series of tours will give the public the opportunity to share directly with the Office of Broadband Development. During the tour, they will hear from stakeholders in each of Missouri’s 19 regional planning commissions in order to learn the unique broadband strengths, challenges, and needs of each region. They actively encourage the participation of every Missourian in order to fully understand the current state of broadband in Missouri.

A tour stop is planned in Chillicothe on October 26th as part of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission stop. The tour stop is at the Livingston County Library – main branch, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Share this: Tweet



