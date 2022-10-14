Hornets Boys Soccer Bests Benton 5-1; Moves To 6-3 In MEC

The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team handled Benton 5-1 on Thursday to improve to 6-3 in Midland Empire Conference play. Jackson Reeter notched a hat trick.

The Hornets outshot the Cardinals 24-9, and did not allow Benton to have a corner kick all game. Carson Steele was in net for Chillicothe and he tallied eight saves while giving up one goal.

Jackson Reeter had three goals on the evening for the Hornets second straight game with a hat trick. Sam Reeter and Gabe Hansen each tacked on goals as well.

The Hornets take on Hannibal at home on Monday at 5 pm.

Share this: Tweet



