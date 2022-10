An auction of Chillicothe R-II School District surplus will be October 21st at 10:00 am at the High School Parking Lot.

Items will be available from the High School, Middle School, Chillicothe Elementary School, and Grand River Tech.

Items to be sold range from dining room items, kitchen items, shelving, desks, electronics, training items, and sports items.

Chillicothe Elementary School

Chillicothe Middle School

Chillicothe High School

Grand River Technical School

