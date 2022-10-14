IRS Letters Sent For Benefits

Nine million letters will be sent by the IRS to potentially eligible families who did not claim benefits. This includes stimulus payments, EITC, Child Tax Credits, and other benefits. Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. The IRS says many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.

These and other tax benefits were expanded under last year’s American Rescue Plan Act and other recent legislation. Even so, the only way to get the valuable benefits is to file a 2021 tax return.

The IRS reminds people that there’s no penalty for a refund claimed on a tax return filed after the regular April 2022 tax deadline. The fastest and easiest way to get a refund is to file an accurate return electronically and choose direct deposit. Free File is also available through November 17th. Go to IRS.gov

