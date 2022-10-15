“Central Standard” To Perform At Gary Dickinson Sunday

“Central Standard,” an award-winning 35-voice, all-male, acapella, barbershop ensemble will perform on October 16th at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. Arts Council Director Mary Lou VanDeventer says “Central Standard” will perform mostly “Broadway Show Tunes”.

VanDeventer says Central Standard is dedicated to enriching lives through performing with musical excellence and encouraging music appreciation in schools and the community. They

will perform Sunday, at 3:00 pm. Season Ticket Holders are admitted Free with their ticket. Ticket are avaialable at the door for Adults $35, Students K-College $20, Children Free

Box Office Opens 2 pm. For more information, Call or Text the Arts Office—660-646-1173.

