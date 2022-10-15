Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings

Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old Charles Robert Smith of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

