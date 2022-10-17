Carpenter, Washburn, & Garr Compete At Individual State Tennis

Three Lady Hornet tennis players represented CHS in Springfield at the MSHSAA State Championship tournament over the weekend at the Cooper Tennis Complex.

Cami Carpenter made a strong showing against two worthy competitors. She lost her first match to North County’s Lucy Pace 4-6, 1-6. Then, in the consolation bracket, she battled through a long, impressive two-hour match against Logan-Rogersville’s No. 1 Singles player eventually losing 5-7, 4-6.

In Doubles’ play, Rylee Washburn and Izzie Garr faced a very equally matched Mt. Vernon pair where they dropped the first set but fought back to win their second set. It came down to a third set tie-break, which they lost 6-10. That Mt. Vernon pair went on to the Final Four in Doubles later that day.

In the second match, Chillicothe faced Kennett’s No. 2 Doubles team (who they will play again next Friday at Team State). The Lady Hornets won the first set 6-4 but dropped a back-and-forth second set 5-7. Then, they lost another third set tie break 7-10.

Coach Chambers said, “Rylee & Izzy played the best tennis of their life at the State tournament. Most new State qualifiers let the nerves affect them, but our team rose to the pressure and high level of play. They were very motivated to see that they can hold their own with top State medalists and are so motivated to work through the off-season to earn a podium spot next year.”

The Lady Hornets compete in the Team State Final Four on Friday at Noon.

