Lady Hornets Softball Wins State Quarterfinal, On To State Semifinals

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team took down Oak Grove in dominant fashion by a score of 5-1 on Thursday night to win the State Quarterfinal and advance to their 2nd straight Final Four appearance.

Kinlei Boley was absolutely dealing on the rubber. She tallied 12 strikeouts while walking just one. She only gave up one run and it was not earned.

Kirsten Dunn got the scoring started in the bottom of the 3rd inning with a 3-run homer to left-center field to score Lanie Epperson and Tori Stoner.

The Panthers responded with a run of their own in the top of the 4th inning on an RBI from Brianna Craig to make it 3-1.

Chillicothe tacked on two more in the bottom of the 5th inning to make it 5-1 on a 2 RBI single from Jolie Bonderer. The Lady Hornets held on from there on out with some stellar defense down the stretch.

This win gives Chillicothe their 2nd straight Final Four berth. They will play Bowling Green next Friday, October 28th at Noon with a trip back to the State Championship on the line.

