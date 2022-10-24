Harriett Dickinson Benedict

Harriett Dickinson Benedict, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Harriett was born the daughter of Walk Lewis Dickinson and Harriett Katherine (Browning) Dickinson on July 11, 1928, in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She was a 1946 graduate of Carrollton High School. She then attended William Jewell College, Liberty, Missouri. On November 26, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charles Beardsley Benedict in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was a Red Cross volunteer and a Grey Lady, which was an organization of hospital volunteers. Bridge, playing golf with her husband, family camping trips and traveling with friends and family were her favorite hobbies. She enjoyed taking care of her family and her home.

Survivors include one daughter, Janet Barnhart and husband, Tom, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sons, Charles Benedict and wife, Nancy, of Heathsville , Virginia and Timothy Benedict of Strasburg, Virginia; five grandchildren , Adam Barnhart and wife, Corri, of Franklin, Tennessee, Katherine Barnhart of Wheeling, Missouri, Michael Benedict and wife, Katy Kash, of Lorton, Virginia, Patrick Benedict and Amanda, of Providence, Rhode Island, and Jennifer Benedict of Whitestone, Virginia; and four great grandchildren, Ella Barnhart, Hudson Barnhart, Lily Basinger and Henry Kash – Benedict. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gary Dickinson and Bert Dickinson; and an infant daughter.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Van Horn Cemetery, Tina, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 , from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Festival of Lights and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

