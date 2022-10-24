Crowder State Park Fall Hike

A guided seven-mile hike will take place on November 5th at Crowder State Park near Trenton.

Crowder State Park team members will meet at 10:00 am at the campground amphitheater, for a guided 7-mile hike. This hike allows visitors to travel on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail, Connector 2, Connector 3, and a portion of South Thompson Trail.

Hikers are to meet at the campground amphitheater, located on the campground’s west side. Hikers should wear comfortable shoes, dress for the weather and bring water and snacks.

Share this: Tweet



