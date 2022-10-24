Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests

Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend.

Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released.

Saturday at about 7:05 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 51-year-old Steven C Plummer of Kingston for alleged DWI – chronic offender, driving while suspended or revoked – chronic offender, and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

Sunday at about 2:25 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Elvis L Meda of Kansas City, KS for alleged speeding and no valid driver’s license – 3rd or subsequent offense. He was processed and released.

Sunday at about 3:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Carmella E Breen of Jefferson City for alleged speeding and on a Ray County warrant for alleged no insurance. She was held pending the posting of bond.

