Chillicothe Police For Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 225 calls for service from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday

07:32 a.m., Officers received a call about a vehicle that may have been struck in a parking lot in the 100 block of W Business 36. Officers are currently investigating.

11:22 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen regarding a possible theft of jewelry. Officers took the information and will be investigating the matter.

11:44 a.m., a citizen came to the Chillicothe Police Department regarding an ongoing investigation. Officers assisted the citizen.

01:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington St. regarding theft. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

01:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington St. for a man with a Livingston County arrest warrant. He was taken into custody.

03:53 p.m., Officers made a well being check in the 1700 block of Hickory Drive for a well-being check on a man. Upon Officer’s arrival they discovered the man was deceased. The Livingston County Coroner’s Office was called.

11:50 p.m., Officers responded to the Country Club Golf Course when a concerned citizen observed a fire in the golf course. Officers arrived and determined it was a controlled maintenance burn.

Saturday

01:38 a.m., Officers responded to a fire on Easton St. Officers assisted the Chillicothe Fire Department with scene security.

08:29 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Hillcrest Ave for a report of stolen gas. The investigation is ongoing.

11:44 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of S Washington St. to assist the owner of a business with serving a trespass notice on two people. Both complied and left the premises.

Sunday

10:55 a.m., Officers were flagged down by a pedestrian who advised Officers of a possible water main break. Officers contacted the street department.

01:44 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 3rd St. and Ryan St. Upon further investigation it was determined that the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Officers arrested the female driver who was later cited and released.

02:42 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Mitchell Ave and Business 36 highway. Officers determined the driver was under the influence and was arrested. The man was later cited for Driving while intoxicated and released.

06:28 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut St. for 2 women fighting in the street. Upon the Officers arrival, they observed the women in an active physical altercation. Both were arrested and later released with citations for disorderly conduct.\

08:06 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Herriford St. in reference to stolen property. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

