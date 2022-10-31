CHS Cross Country District Meet Results
The Chillicothe High School Cross Country teams competed in the District Meet on Saturday. The Boys team qualified for the State Meet, and two girls qualified individually as well!
The Boys finished 4th in the District and advance to the state meet next weekend at Gans Creek in Columbia. The Hornets were tied for 3rd with Knob Knoster with 104 pts, but the tie-breaker went to Knob Knoster with the 6th runner’s time from each team.
The Girls finished 6th in districts. Freshman Lydia Gabrielson will make her 1st state appearance and Sophomore Yoo Jung Lee will head back to Gan’s Creek again!
(out of 115 runners)
Boys:
Luke Thompson – 3rd *
Cain Evans – 10th *
Laik Graham – 17th *
Austin Lyford – 34th
Alton Keller – 42nd
Carter Shipers – 45th
Clayton Savage – 54th
Girls:
Yoo Jung Lee – 19th *
Lydia Gabrielson – 27th *
Kaylynn Cranmer – 33rd
Glenna Barnett – 36th
Juliann Gabrielson – 48th
Alice Hurtgen – 59th
* = Medalist, All- District, & State Qualifier
Here are official results/timing: https://results.blacksquirreltiming.com/meets/19034
Chillicothe Cross Country will run at the super fast Gan’s Creek next Saturday afternoon in the State Meet. The Ladies run at 11:15 am and the Boys run at 12:00 pm.