CHS Cross Country District Meet Results

The Chillicothe High School Cross Country teams competed in the District Meet on Saturday. The Boys team qualified for the State Meet, and two girls qualified individually as well!

The Boys finished 4th in the District and advance to the state meet next weekend at Gans Creek in Columbia. The Hornets were tied for 3rd with Knob Knoster with 104 pts, but the tie-breaker went to Knob Knoster with the 6th runner’s time from each team.

The Girls finished 6th in districts. Freshman Lydia Gabrielson will make her 1st state appearance and Sophomore Yoo Jung Lee will head back to Gan’s Creek again!

(out of 115 runners)

Boys:

Luke Thompson – 3rd *

Cain Evans – 10th *

Laik Graham – 17th *

Austin Lyford – 34th

Alton Keller – 42nd

Carter Shipers – 45th

Clayton Savage – 54th

Girls:

Yoo Jung Lee – 19th *

Lydia Gabrielson – 27th *

Kaylynn Cranmer – 33rd

Glenna Barnett – 36th

Juliann Gabrielson – 48th

Alice Hurtgen – 59th

* = Medalist, All- District, & State Qualifier

Chillicothe Cross Country will run at the super fast Gan’s Creek next Saturday afternoon in the State Meet. The Ladies run at 11:15 am and the Boys run at 12:00 pm.

