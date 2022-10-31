Bishop Hogan Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball Each Beat Tri-County
The Bishop Hogan Middle School Basketball teams played the Tri-County Mustangs on Thursday night.
The Bishop Hogan Girls defeated the Lady Mustangs by a score of 42-7. Dawson Baxter led Bishop Hogan in scoring with 17, Farrah Lauhoff had 13, Kimber Woodworth had 8, and Abby Marshall had 4.
The Bishop Hogan Boys won 37-27. Burke Beetsma led the way with 17 points, Bentley Lauhoff had 9, Jameson Marshall had 5, and Mason Walter, Gunner Brobst, and A.J. Warren each had 2.
Good job congrats on your hard work.