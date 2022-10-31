Bishop Hogan Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball Each Beat Tri-County

The Bishop Hogan Middle School Basketball teams played the Tri-County Mustangs on Thursday night.

The Bishop Hogan Girls defeated the Lady Mustangs by a score of 42-7. Dawson Baxter led Bishop Hogan in scoring with 17, Farrah Lauhoff had 13, Kimber Woodworth had 8, and Abby Marshall had 4.

The Bishop Hogan Boys won 37-27. Burke Beetsma led the way with 17 points, Bentley Lauhoff had 9, Jameson Marshall had 5, and Mason Walter, Gunner Brobst, and A.J. Warren each had 2.

