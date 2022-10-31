CHS Boys Soccer Advances To District Semifinal With 5-0 Win Over Savannah

The Chillicothe Boys Soccer team took down Savannah 5-0 on Saturday to advance to the District Semifinals. The Hornets were the 4-seed and the Savages were the 5-seed.

Five different Hornets scored a goal in the win over the weekend. Jadon Collins, Jacob Adams, Sam Reeter, Wyatt Brandsgaard, and Jackson Reeter each tallied a goal. Sam Reeter also tallied two assists. Adams, Japhet Ojeaga, and Jonny Sanchez each notched an assist a piece.

The Hornets play in the District Semifinal on Monday night against Excelsior Springs at 5 pm.

